Heroin and 'crack' cocaine worth around £2000 seized in Peterhead

Heroin and 'crack' cocaine with a street value of approximately £2000 has been seized by police in Peterhead.

A 42 years-old woman from the Peterhead area has been charged as a result and is anticipated to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today, Friday, August 11.

The drugs were recovered after officers carried out a search warrant at an address in the Gladstone Road area of Peterhead on Thursday, August 10.

Detective Constable Gary Johnston from the Fraserburgh CID Pro-Active Unit said: ''We are committed to targeting those who continue to blight the local community of Peterhead with the illegal supply of controlled drugs.

"We rely on our communities to report any suspicious or concerning behaviour to us and are grateful to those who have got in touch.

"Anyone who has concerns or information regarding the illegal supply of controlled drugs in their area is urged to contact us on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.''