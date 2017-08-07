Fraudsters targeting Aberdeenshire on power interruptions

Fraudsters in Aberdeenshire are posing as workers from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) in attempt to scam people out of their money.

Individuals in high-visibility vests are knocking on doors stating that there is a planned interruption to their power supplies and if they paid them money they would provide them with a generator.

They have already targeted Huntly where they focused on predominately elderly and vulnerable people and unfortunately at least two people have handed over cash as a result of the visit.

Police Scotland is involved and investigating the incident and looking for the perpetrators.

Neil Wilson, Head of North Caledonia at SSEN, said: “This is a disgraceful act by people posing to be working for SSEN attempting to scam others out of their money.

"Our staff will never ask for money and if you, a friend or family member are targeted we implore you to call the Police straightaway. We are doing everything we can to help the people that have been targeted.

“All SSEN staff carry identification to prove their company credentials and we would encourage anyone to challenge them if they are unsure or to call us 0800 300 999 to speak with our customer call centre to validate the visit to their property.”

Sergeant John Kearney from Police Scotland, said: "We are appealing for witnesses in relation to this incident but also urging members of the public to be vigilant of people calling at their door.

"We would like to remind residents not to let unknown callers into their homes and if you are suspicious about a caller ask to see their identification and call the police. We also ask that people look out for more vulnerable individuals and elderly relatives in their communities. Any concerns should be reported to police.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous."