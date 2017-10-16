Eleven charged with alleged drink driving offences over weekend

Eleven people have been charged with alleged drink driving offences during high visibility Road Policing patrols across the North East at the weekend.

Five motorists in Aberdeen, three in Aberdeenshire and three people in Moray were arrested and charged by officers, with two detected following road traffic collisions - one in the King Street area of Aberdeen, and another at Forrit Brae, Bucksburn.

Seven men and four women have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal in their respective areas.

The drivers were stopped as part of Operation CEDAR (Challenge, Educate, Detect and Reduce), an ongoing initiative which takes place across the region throughout the year to influence driver behaviour and to support the wider road safety agenda at both a national and local level.

Road Policing Sergeant Stuart Lawrence said: "Road safety is a complex area and along with our partners we spend a considerable amount of time making sense of why collisions occur and identifying any areas where we can take steps to prevent and reduce future incidents.

"Therefore it is always extremely disappointing when drivers are found to be committing completely avoidable offences which put both themselves and innocent members of the public at risk.

"We will continue to carry out proactive operations to attempt to deter and detect drink driving in our communities. Road Safety is a priority for Police Scotland and we will continue to encourage drivers to take responsibility for their actions.

"Anyone with concerns about potential drink driving offences can contact Police on 101."