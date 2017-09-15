Cocaine and heroin valued at £112,000 recovered in Peterhead and Buckie

Cocaine and heroin valued at £112,000 has been recovered following a series of drugs search warrants carried out in the Peterhead and Buckie areas.

The warrants were executed by specialist officers as well as community policing team officers on Wednesday, September 13, leading to cocaine with a street value of £50,000 and heroin with a street value of £62,000 being seized.

As a result three men aged 36, 33, and 30 have been charged.

The 36 years-old man is to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court today, Friday, September 15, and the other two men will appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday, September 18.

Detective Inspector Allen Shaw said: "We are committed to tackling the illegal supply of drugs to our communities and associated anti-social behaviour.

"We rely on our communities to support us in this and report any concerns they have to us. This continued support and assistance is appreciated and we will continue to make it clear that the illegal use of drugs which only serves to spread misery in communities will not be tolerated and these seizures outline our commitment to robustly targeting those who choose to involve themselves with such activity.

"Anyone with concerns should contact us on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous."