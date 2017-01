An unattended car was found at Buchanhaven harbour last night (Monday).

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police received a report at around 11.20pm of an unattended vehicle causing concern on the pier.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the incident of how the vehicle came to be at the pier.

“Anyone who saw the vehicle in the area around that time is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.”

The vehicle was recovered at around 9am this morning (Tuesday) and there were no casualties.