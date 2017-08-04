Appeal to trace missing prisoner

Police Scotland is appealing for information from the public to trace 24-year-old prisoner Lee Hipson.

Hipson was reported missing to Police at around 12.20am this morning (Friday August 4) after he freed himself from security at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he had been taken to receive treatment.

He is described as being around 6ft1, of a slim build, dark blonde shaved hair, unshaven with blue eyes. He is believed to be wearing a black Nike jumper, black/grey/white Nike t-shirt, black Nike jogging bottoms and black/grey Nike trainers.

If seen, members of the public should not approach him and should contact Police Scotland on 101. Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can do so through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Local Area Commander Chief Inspector Kevin Wallace said: "I can reassure the public that absolutely everything has been done through the night to establish Hipson's whereabouts, and our enquiries continue this morning with extensive searches in the city.

"If anyone knows where he is, please get in touch as soon as possible."