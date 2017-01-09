Appeal for witnesses following theft

Police have appealed for witnesses following a break-in and theft of a van from the Aden Country Park ground maintenance yard in Mintlaw.

The incident happened between 5 5pm on Thursday, January, and 7am on Friday, January 6.

An Aberdeenshire Council van was stolen, which has since been recovered, and an attempt was made to steal another van.

Gardening equipment including chainsaws were also taken and the building vandalised. The total value of the goods taken together with the damage caused is around a mid four-figure sum of money.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area around that time is asked to please contact Police on 101.