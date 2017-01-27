Appeal for witnesses after man found with unexplained injuries

Police in Peterhead are appealing for witnesses after a man was found with unexplained injuries.

The man is believed to have been in the area of Peter Buchan Drive or surrounding streets and possibly the Katterburn Court area between the hours of 11pm on Wednesday, January, 25 and approximately 2am on Thursday, January, 26.

Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service were contacted at around 4:30pm yesterday (Thursday, January, 26) following concern for the man's wellbeing.

The 56 years-old man has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Detective Inspector Stewart Drummond said: "We are making enquiries into how this man came to be injured during the early hours of Thursday morning.

"We know he has been in the Peter Buchan Drive and possibly surrounding streets during the late evening on Wednesday and early morning of Thursday and would ask anyone who was in these areas to come forward.

"The injured man is described as white, 6'1'', has blue eyes and is of slim build. He speaks with an English accent and has cropped grey hair and was unshaven.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous."