Appeal for witnesses

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses after a generator was stolen from a farm in Cuminestown.

The incident happened at around 11.20am on Friday, August 4. A white van was seen leaving the location at that time.

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses who may have seen a van matching this description in the area at that time and anyone who has been offered property in suspicious circumstances.

Meanwhile, overnight on Saturday, August 5, a sneak-in theft occurred in Peterhead and a domestic theft in Fraserburgh after items were left unattended or homes left insecure via windows.

Members of the public are advised to stay vigilant, secure their property and to ensure their homes are properly secured when unattended at night - especially in the warmer weather.