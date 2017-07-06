Appeal for public to be vigilant following opportunistic thefts

Police Scotland is appealing for people living in Peterhead to be on their guard of opportunistic thieves following a number of thefts in and around the town-centre.

During late June and early July, a number of similar crimes were reported to officers including 'sneak-in' thefts to purses and handbags.

DC Charley Keith, who is leading the investigation, said: "We are following a positive line of enquiry in relation to these incidents, however I want to take this opportunity to urge people living in the area to be on their guard while our enquiries continue.

"Remember to lock your doors - even if you are at home - and don't leave anything of any value at your front or back doors where someone could easily sneak in. Ensure your belongings including your handbag, purse or wallet are always secure or hidden and don't make it any easier for opportunistic thieves to gain access to your valuables.

"In some cases older and more vulnerable people were targeted, so I would urge family or friends of those who may be a target to urge them to be on their guard.

"Anyone with information that they think could assist with our enquiries should contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous."