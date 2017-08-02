Appeal for information following potential sighting of missing woman

Officers leading the search for missing woman Nusrat Jahan are appealing for people who were at the Aberdeen beachfront on Thursday (July 27) to come forward following a possible sighting of the 34-year-old in the hours leading up to her disappearance.

Following numerous appeals for information this week, a member of the public contacted Police to say they had seen a woman matching Nusrat's appearance climbing on wooden groynes across from the Inversnecky café.

The potential sighting of the woman who was dressed in dark clothing would have been at around 6.15pm, a few hours before Nusrat contacted a friend to say she was heading in the direction of the beach. Police were subsequently contacted for fears for her wellbeing.

Local Area Commander Kevin Wallace said: "There has been no been trace of Nusrat since she last spoke to her friend at 9.30pm on Thursday night, nor has she been in contact with anyone. We know that she left work at Marischal College at around 4pm that day however we are still piecing together where she went and what she did after this time.

"The beach would have been extremely busy last Thursday evening what with the nice weather - especially at the beachfront - and I would urge anyone who thinks they might have seen a woman matching Nusrat's description to please let us know.

"Likewise if this wasn't Nusrat and you recognise yourself as being the person who was climbing on the groynes, please let us know. We need to confirm it this was our missing person or eliminate the sighting if it was someone else."