Appeal for information following attempted handbag theft

Police Scotland is appealing for information following an attempted theft of a hand bag in Peterhead.

A 56-year-old woman was targeted by a man, who was riding a bicycle, at around 6.10pm on Tuesday evening (August 1) in the West Road area of Peterhead.

DC Debbie Mitchell, who is leading the enquiry, said: "Fortunately the man was not successful in his attempt, nor was anyone injured. However the woman involved was understandably shaken by what happened.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time in question to please come forward with information if you think you can help. Given the time of night it would have been quite busy in the area with traffic, so it could be you saw something and can help.

"It is understood the man, who was white and spoke with a local accent, made off in the direction of Asda.

"Please contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous."