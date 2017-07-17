Appeal following theft of high-value vehicles

Police Scotland is appealing for information following the theft of three high-performance vehicles from Longside, Peterhead, at the weekend.

Three Sierra RS Cosworth's - worth a combined six-figure sum - were taken from an address in the Main Street area overnight Friday July 14 into July 15.

The original black model with no modifications

An extensively modified moonstone blue Ford Sierra RS Cosworth (reg. number - D341 JHW) with gold alloys, and an original black model with no modifications (reg. number E203 APU) were reported stolen. An extensively modified white version of the vehicle was also taken but has since been recovered.

DC Richard Cooper, who is leading the investigation, said: "I would appeal to anyone with information about any of the vehicles involved to contact Police as our enquiries continue.

!The cars are very identifiable, especially to collectors, so I would urge anyone who comes across similar vehicles for sale to let us know as soon as possible.

"The two models outstanding would most likely have been towed away or put on the back of a truck, van or lorry, so I would also urge anyone who saw anything unusual on the surrounding roads during the night in question to get in touch. Likewise I would ask any motorists with dashcam footage to come forward.

"Anyone with information can call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous."