Appeal after assault and theft

Police Scotland are investigating an incident that occurred in the Sutherland Close area of Mintlaw around 1205 hours on Sunday, January 29, whereby a male was assaulted and personal items stolen from him.

The suspect is described as a white male with an eastern European accent, with shaved brown hair and stubble, he has a scar on his chin and was wearing a brown jacket.

Detective Constable Ross Geddes said: "Thankfully no one was hurt during the incident."

"A full investigation is underway and I am appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time in question and saw anything suspicious to contact Police.

"Likewise anyone who saw a person matching the description provided either before the time of the incident or after should come forward. You may have vital information which could assist our investigation.

"Crimes of this nature are extremely rare in the community and I can assure the public that there safety is a priority for Police."

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 should they wish to remain anonymous.