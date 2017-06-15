Crichie couple celebrate diamond anniversary

A Stuartfield couple have celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary marking 60 years together.

Molly and Gordon Smith reached the anniversary milestone on Thursday, June 8.

The couple first met at the dances held at Mintlaw Hall, with Molly confessing that Gordon was “a really good dancer”.

Both Molly and Gordon are from Stuartfield and lived in the village for their whole lives.

Molly worked in the village shop while Gordon worked at the garage.

The pair were married at Old Deer Church and held their reception at the hall in Crichie.

The couple recalled that there was thunder, lightning and hailstones on their big day, but luckily it cleared up and they managed to get a group photo of themselves and their wedding guests outside the hall.

Speaking to the Buchanie about their achievement, Gordon said he was “thunderstruck, I just can’t believe it”.

Molly added: “We’ve had ups and downs like everyone else but it’s a great achievement and everybody has been very kind.”

Councillor Jim Ingram visited the couple on their anniversary to give them a card and gifts on behalf of Aberdeenshire Council.

Cllr Ingram said: “It’s always a privilege to come aling and celebrate moments like this, 60 years is quite an accomplishment.”