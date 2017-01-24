Councillor in plea to Clydesdale Bank

A Buchan councillor has written to Clydesdale Bank boss Jamie Maxton asking him to reconsider the decision to close the Mintlaw branch.

In a letter to Mr Maxton, Cllr Jim Ingram says that the branch serves an area considerably greater than the village of Mintlaw itself, covering the neighbouring villages of Longside, Stuartfield, Old Deer, Fetterangus and New Leeds.

"With its central position at the crossroads of Buchan it also serves the much wider Central Buchan area," he writes.

Cllr Ingram says while he understands the decision is based upon purely internal commercial concerns, he is asking Mr Maxton to give consideration either retaining the service on a reduced format of two to three days per week or give an assurance that the ATM facility situated at the bank is retained, allowing its valued service to continue.