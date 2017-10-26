Contraflows at Blackdog

Contraflows are expected on the A90 at Blackdog for six weekends as part of the Aberdeen bypass project.

Culvert work will take place at Middlefield Burn.

The contraflows are due to be in use between the Tarbothill and Milden junctions, with one lane travelling in each direction from 8pm each Friday until 6am the following Monday from October 27 until December 4.

A temporary 40mph speed restriction will be in operation during each weekend.