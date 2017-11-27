Compass Point launch

The Compass Point employability and support service in Peterhead has celebrated its launch.

The ribbon was cut by June, a long-standing volunteer, and Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson.

The service in the town’s Back Street has been open for several weeks and has had hundreds of visits from community members.

Mr Stevenson said: “All the people involved in getting Compass Point to this stage should be congratulated.

“There has clearly been a lot of imagination put into the project but more importantly the work on the ground has been crucial.”

Co-ordinator Angus McCurrach said: “There has been a huge amount of hard work and commitment by the team and all of our partners.

“This marks the official start of a service that is already a key part of the town’s response to tackling unemployment.”