Closure to city's Upperkirkgate extended

The closure of a section of an Aberdeen city centre street is to be extended as work is carried out to it as part of the £3.2million revitalisation of Broad Street.

It was aimed to have Upperkirkgate, between its junctions with Flourmill Lane and Gallowgate re-open in December but the closure order has been extended to January 2018, in case of work needing to be carried out to the pavement or adverse weather conditions affecting work.

Gallowgate will also be closed at the same time, between its junctions with Upperkirkgate and Little John Street. The same alternative route applies via Schoolhill, Blackfriars Street,St Andrew Street, Charlotte Street, John Street, Loch Street and Berry Street.

Unexpected problems happening during the project including the discovery of a soft spot in the ground, thought to have taken place when the exploratory groundworks were being carried out for the old building at the site, St Nicholas House. There were also problems with our ongoing connections to drainage pipes, with concrete found within underground pipes and repairs required to the utility company’s pipes.

Work has taken place to solve these problems and further exploratory works are also planned to be carried out on Queen Street to ensure there will be no further problems with utilities.

A temporary surface is to be put down on Broad Street to accommodate the Christmas Village and work will resume on the project after the festive period with a phased opening of the works in leading up to late Spring/early Summer 2018 when it is expected that the works will be fully complete.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to customers in the area and we are working closely with the contractor to try to re-open Upperkirkgate and Broad Street early where possible.”