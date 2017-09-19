CLIC Sargent Carnival a roaring success

Morrisons Staff brought the Carnival to Peterhead with a jam-packed, fun-filled day for all the family recently, and raised an incredible £3,772.97 for CLIC Sargent.

The main event took place on Saturday, September 2, and the line-up included a bouncy castle and mascots kindly donated by Get Set Bounce, music from Buchan Community Radio, dance displays from Solo Style Dance Group, superhero and princess and face painting from Love Rara, and an exciting tombola.

Miss European Charity 2016, Nicole Geddes, also attended and guests were invited to get into the carnival spirit.

Other events taking place over the carnival fortnight included a static bike ride - covering the distance to CLIC Villa in Edinburgh and very nearly home again, a book sale, home bakes, dress in bright colours day and a tombola in store.

The store had already raised more than £4,000 for their new charity partner CLIC Sargent, and with Morrisons generously match funding the amount raised over the Carnival fortnight, their total raised is now well over £11,500!

CLIC Sargent plans to use funds raised by Morrisons colleagues and customers over the next three years, to increase the amount of financial support it provides to young people and families who are struggling with the extra living expenses a cancer diagnosis brings, like long-distance travel for specialist treatment.

The UK-wide charity will also expand its specialist nursing programme, which maximises the amount of time that young people can spend safely at home, and invest in other essential projects that will reduce the devastating impact of cancer on young lives.

Sheena Irvine, Community Champion at the Peterhead branch of Morrisons said: “We’re delighted with the amount raised and so happy that this will be matched by Morrisons too. We would like to thank everyone who helped, donated, joined in in any way, it is very much appreciated.”

Donna Bednarek, local fundraising engagement manager, CLIC Sargent said: “Sheena and the team have done an amazing job and we’re overwhelmed by this fantastic total.”

