CLAN launches new programme to support people affected by cancer in Peterhead

A leading north-east cancer support charity is launching a new programme to help people affected by a cancer diagnosis in Peterhead.

CLAN Cancer Support is launching the eight-week ‘Feeling Better, Feeling Positive’ programme which has been funded by Aberdeenshire Council as part of the Your Voice, Your Choice scheme.

Starting on August 10, the programme will deliver weekly workshops focusing on various self-management approaches to maintain a sense of wellbeing for those going through cancer treatment and recovery.

Taking place in The Palace Hotel, Peterhead, sessions will take the form of small supportive groups with each week focusing on a different topic.

The programme begins with a workshop focusing on neurological therapy, facilitated by George Whibley, which aims to give people coping strategies for depression, guilt, stress, anxiety and fear.

Further sessions will include nutritional advice, relaxation, mindfulness and gentle exercise in conjunction with Move More, Macmillan. Styling and the use of colour to increase self-confidence alongside a Look Good, Feel Better make-up and skin care masterclass will make up the programme.

Angie Howarth, CLAN’s area services coordinator in North Aberdeenshire, said: “The aim of CLAN’s Looking Better, Feeling Positive project is to provide individuals with the knowledge and skills to gain a positive outlook and understanding of the physical and emotional impact of cancer and resulting treatments.

“Thanks to the funding from Aberdeenshire Council, we have been able to develop this programme from our initial thoughts and really build something that covers so many of the areas our clients tell us really help them while they are going through treatment for cancer, or when they are looking towards life post treatment.

“We are fully focused on creating a supportive environment which will allow people to not only access the information and support but also benefit from sharing thoughts, feelings and experiences with others attending the group.”

For further information or to sign up for the programme, please contact CLAN’s Angie Howarth via 07720 737500, or email: angie.howarth@clanhouse.org.