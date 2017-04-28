Civil wedding? Start saving now...

A new fee has been agreed for Aberdeenshire Council civil wedding ceremonies.
Each year, Aberdeenshire Council registrars join hundreds of couples in marriage ceremonies with a dignified, sincere and heartfelt commitment.
The fees changed for providing civil marriage service have remained unchanged since they were set in 2003, yet over the years the cost of providing this service has increased.
A meeting of the Business Services committee in early March approved a consultation into a fee increase and last week councillors met to consider the results of that.
The consultation showed that 85% of respondents were supportive of a new charging structure, which will see fee goes up.
The structure ensures that costs can be covered, while ensuring Aberdeenshire registrars remain within the national average. The rates are also the most affordable non-religious wedding ceremony available.
The new fees are as follows:
Marriage room
Weekdays (small) - £125 (currently £125).
Weekdays (large) - £175 (currently £160).
Saturdays (small) - £250 (currently £200).
Saturdays (large) - £300 (currently £235).
Sundays/public holidays (small) - £300 (currently £285).
Sundays/public holidays (large) - £350 (currently £285).
Council chambers
Weekdays - £240 (currently £190). Saturdays - £315 (currently £265).Sundays - £365 (currently £265).