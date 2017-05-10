City centre south-bound road to close this weekend

A city centre road is to have weekend closures to protect public safety during sewer connection works.

The first closure to Causewayend takes place this weekend, from 7.30am on Saturday May, 13, until 6am on Monday May 15, and will close the south-bound carriageway between its junctions with Fraser Place and Mounthooly Roundabout.

Access to properties will be maintained, but no through traffic will be possible. A closure was avoided on Friday May 12 due to the Aberdeen-Celtic football match.

The second weekend closure will take place from 7.30pm on Friday May 19, until 6am on May 22. Depending on what works were carried out during the first closure, either the south-bound or north-bound carriageway will close. Signage will indicate relevant restrictions and diversions.

Motorists should note a third weekend of closures will only be used if required. If necessary, the third weekend closure would be from 7.30pm on Friday May 26, until 6am on Monday, May 29 and would close the north-bound carriageway between its junctions with Mounthooly Roundabout and Fraser Place.

A south-bound alternative route will be available via Fraser Place, George Street and Hutcheon Street, and a north-bound alternative route is available via Hutcheon Street, George Street and Fraser Place. However motorists are asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route if possible.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The closures are necessary to protect public safety during sewer connection works for the Robertson’s building site.”