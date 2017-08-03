Citizenship Trophy success for Isabelle

A Maud youngster has raised over £1,000 for charity by taking part in a number of fundraising activites.

Isabelle Curno (7) started with a step count challenge in February for Cancer Research and she has been very busy since.

Isabelle had a stall at Maud Primary’s annual coffee morning and, with the help of her sisterElinor, collected £98.26 which was split with £47.10 given to Maud School’s laptop fund and £51.16 to Cancer Research.

However it didn’t end there as she managed to collect an extra £40 from sales after the event from people who couldn’t make it on the day.

Since the sale, Isabelle has been saving up her pocket money to donate to Mary’s Meals and has also taken part in a sponsored Race for Life at school to raise even more money for Cancer Research.

At the end of term Isabelle won Maud School’s Citizenship Trophy.

Her dad John said: “She was a bit bemused, she doesn’t think what she has done is anything very special.

“She continues to think of ways to fundraise even more and we are extremely proud of her for everything she has done.”