Church members have vision to help Lions Club

A grand total of 459 pairs of used spectacles have been collected by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mintlaw in a bid to help a charity.

The used specs will be donated to Lions Club International who clean up, process and then distribute them to optical missions around the world.

Bishop’s wife, Belinda Stephen, was particularly touched by donations from those who had lost loved ones but wanted their spectacles to benefit others in need.

Organisers, Linda Beverley, told The Buchanie: “We are delighted with the generosity of the people of Mintlaw and would love to lend a helping hand to community projects in the future.”

The Lions Club’s Recycle for Sight programme is an ongoing charity effort which can be donated to at any time of the year.

The spectacles are collected and then sorted by prescription strength and packaged up for distribution to those in need across the globe.

For further details log on to www.lionsclubs.org