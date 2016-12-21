Christmas lunch served up at Dales Park

Dales Park School's Learning Centre pupils recently prepared, cooked and served up a three-course Christmas lunch for 32 people.

The diners included the younger children in the Learning Centre, family members, hub pupils, teachers and management.

Anyone for turkey?

The Life Skills group of six pupils have been learning valuable life skills over the past two terms such as road safety, budgeting, buying and preparing food, methodically washing dishes, using manners and eating together socially.

It has been essential and beneficial to all pupils involved to run this programme to ensure pupils are equipped with skills they need to help them with a variety of real life situations.

The programme allows pupils to make mistakes, learn from them and evaluate what they could have done differently in a safe and supportive environment.

The Christmas lunch was a great success and everyone had a very enjoyable afternoon. The pupils gained a lot from the experience and thoroughly enjoyed celebrating their success together.

Enjoying the festive atmosphere