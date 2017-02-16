Charity looking for beauty volunteers

Look Good Feel Better (LGFB) is urgently looking for beauty trained volunteers to help run sessions in Peterhead.

The charity provides practical support for women and teenagers struggling with the side effects of cancer treatment.

Their confidence boosting skincare and make-up Workshops and Masterclasses are held all over the UK and help teach women vital skills such as how to draw on missing eyebrows and eyelashes.

The Peterhead Masterclasses are held regularly in the CLAN Cancer Support centre at 1 Carters Close.

Every Workshop and Masterclass is run by a team of beauty volunteers, who take the women through a specially designed skincare and make-up regime.

The LGFB service provides beneficiaries with vitally needed advice and support in a lively and fun atmosphere.

If you or someone you know is trained in skincare and/or make-up and can spare a few hours to help boost the confidence of women going through cancer treatment, then please call Lydia on 01372 747500 or email lydia@lgfb.co.uk.

You can also go online to www.lookgoodfeelbetter.co.uk/volunteers.