Charity events raise more than £10,000

Charity events for two former pub regulars in Peterhead have raised more than £10,000.

A poker day held at the Harbour Lights in memory of John McKenzie (Bonnie Johnnie) raised more than £6,000, while a fire walk organised for his close friend Josie Davidson took in more than £4,000.

The money will go to local Macmillan nurses.

John loved a game of poker at the Harbour Lights and the charity event was seen as a fitting way of showing appreciation to MacMillan for their care for him in his battle with cancer.

Josie, who was one of the founding organisers of the event, now in its 10th year, died from the disease in late 2015.

His daughter, Leanne, decided to hold a fire walk in memory of the welder.

The poker day has raised a massive £40,000 over the years.

This year it had a total of 38 participants and the winner was Maureen Lawson - the first woman winner - with Stan Napier runner-up.

Tournament organiser Dougie Craighead said: “Each year the Macmillan nurses are exceedingly grateful for the donation that is made, as this money really can make a difference in the local community.

“A huge thank-you must go to all those who contributed towards the success of the event, both organisers and participants. It is always well supported by local businesses who never fail with their generosity of donations for the raffle prizes.

“Also a special thank you must go to the Harbour Lights management and staff for the work they do in hosting and donating the stovies for the event.

“It has continued to be successful year-on-year as a result of the huge support of the local community and businesses.”

Poker players and helpers get ready for the main event