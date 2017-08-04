Changes to parking around Pittodrie

Dons fans should note there are changes for events at Pittodrie Stadium in place for the start of the new season including Sunday’s match against Hamilton Accies.

There are two notable changes from last year with the introduction of “bus only” parking on the north side of Beach Boulevard, and the introduction of “At Any Time” waiting restrictions on Accommodation Road.

Home supporters buses are now directed to park on the north side of the Beach Boulevard, east of Links Road, rather than Linksfield Road which has been used in the past.

Additionally, both of these changes will apply throughout the year and will not be restricted to match days only. This has the benefit of providing a dedicated parking facility for buses near the Beach area, and will also remove indiscriminate parking which can occur on Accommodation Road.