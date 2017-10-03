Chance of a lifetime for Shire youngsters

Modo is offering Aberdeenshire youngsters the ‘chance of a lifetime’ to collaborate with professional artists from the Roundhouse in London.

The Peterhead group will collaborate with the London-based company to create ‘On Mass’ which brings together 180 young musicians and circus performers from Brazil, India, Palestine, Faroe Islands, Scotland and London to create a performance with Grammy award-winner Angelique Kidjo.

On Mass will feature young people aged 12 to 25 and professional performance artists in celebration of youth, creativity and crossing borders.

The project will up-skill and empower young artists to use performing arts for social and personal development; showcase the value of creativity in the lives of young people locally, nationally and internationally, and celebration collaboration across geographical and genre borders.

Stage one will take place from October 16 to 20 in Peterhead from 1.30pm to 8pm each day.

A troupe from the Roundhouse will work with young folk from Aberdeenshire to create a new performance.

With the Roundhouse will be a professional circus performer and a dancer who will work with Modo and the young people to create a performance that combines fire, movement, circus and dance.

Stage two runs on November 2 and 3 from 3.30pm to 9pm when the London troupe will return to rehearse and then perform the piece created in the October holidays at Aden-een, the Shell Fireworks Parade.

Stage three runs from November 6 to 13 in London when six selected young people will head to the capital to work with young people from across the globe to create a show that will be performed on the main Roundhouse stage on November 12 and live streamed to a global audience via www.roundhouse.org.uk/whats-on/2017/on-mass-2017/

Thanks to funding from Creative Scotland, participation is free and open to any young person aged 12 to 25, and for those lucky enough to be selected for London, all transport and accommodation costs will be covered.

To participate you must be free for all (or almost all) of stages one and two. Those selected for London must be free for the whole period.

To express an interest, or to get involved, contact Martin Danziger on 01779 600 020 or email martin@modo.org.uk you can also contact the group through its Facebook page Modo Scotland.

This year’s Aden-een, The Shell Fireworks Parade, will be held on Friday, November 3 at Aden Country Park, Mintlaw.

Now in its nineth year, the Shell Fireworks Parade brings togther and engages hundreds of participants from across Aberdeenshire, giving young people real and transferable skills and experiences as they create routines, props and performances for the big event.

The event will be themed around the work of Robert Louis Stevenson, who is best known for Treasure Island, Kidnapped and The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.

This year’s event will be a celebration of his stories, filling the woods with the characters and scenes from his books. The woods will be open from 6.30pm to 7.30pm and from 8pm to 9pm on the night, with the fireworks at 7.45pm.

Entry is £3 for adults and £2 for children (exact change only).

Wristbands are on sale from www.ticketsource.co.uk/modo, Peterhead Community Centre, MACBI at Mintlaw, The Gift Shop at Aden or from the Buchan Development Partnership in Maud.