Championship success for local dancers

Two local dancers had a fanstastic day at the Royal Burgh of Forfar Championships recently.

Chloe Strachan, 11, won her Pre Championship Title at the event.

Meanwhile her older sister also attended the event and was delighted to achieve success of her own.

Louise Strachan, 14, won the Pre National Trophy.

The sisters are both dedicated pupils of the Lawrence Dance Academy in Peterhead.

The girls are pictured with their trophies and dance teacher Rhona Lawrence.