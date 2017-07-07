Cash still rolling in from Relay for Life

Cash from this year’s Peterhead Relay for Life is still coming in with the fantastic total of £151,679 set to grow.

And there’s been a further boost for the local fundraiser with the news that its chair, Lorraine Coleman, has been named runner-up in the best volunteer category at the National Fundraising Awards.

A spokesperson for the awards said: “Lorraine’s incredible enthusiasm and leadership skills have allowed her to make a unique impact in her community of Peterhead and beyond.

“She has united the community’s passion for fundraising, leading the Relay for Life Peterhead to raise over £1.4 million in just five years.”

Louise Cook opened this year’s Relay by cutting the survivors’ ribbon. Pat Curtis cut the survivors’ cake at the start of the reception. The team dress-up lap, where the teams dress according to their cancer awareness theme and carry a banner, was very colourful and creative. The Relay also welcomed children from the town’s Buchanhaven primary school who went along with their banner. Just after midnight James Wilson ran a marathon and it was made into a fundraiser to guess how long it would take him to complete. He took four hours and five seconds and the winner received a Kindle fire.

He wanted to run at that time because he said that a person affected by cancer starts in the dark but hopefully ends in the daylight.

Relay chair, Lorraine Coleman, said: “Cancer Research UK will benefit greatly from the tremendous amount gathered so far -£151,679 - with more to come.”

“To everyone involved I would like to say congratulations and a huge thank you!”