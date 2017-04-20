Cash boost for Dial-a-Bus

A local charity in Buchan has received a generous donation of £1747.00 from the Co-op Local Community Fund.

Buchan Dial-a- Community Bus (DACB) originally operated as a weekly service using a borrowed social work minibus driven by off-duty police officers in the 1990’s.

It has since evolved into a major transport provider in the Buchan area.

The donation will go towards another bus for the charity. The bus will join the rest of the charity’s fleet offering affordable and accessible transport services; providing safe, reliable transport for a variety of people.

DACB provides a wide range of services in the Buchan area including a shopping service which enables groups of elderly, disabled and excluded people from rural areas to get to a range of shops and supermarkets with ease, as well as the “Transport 4 U” on-demand responsive service which transports clients to health centre, job interviews, schools and other important emergency and routine appointments and a very busy Community Group Use service.

Ed McGarthland, transport manager, for Dial a Community Bus, said: “Another bus will mean we can provide our clients even more access to services and opportunities otherwise denied to them through age, frailty or exclusion.

"It enables the most vulnerable within our community a newfound feeling of independence and vastly improves their quality of life. That's Dial-a- Community Bus’s overall ambition and we are incredibly grateful to the customers from the Co-op for helping us to achieve that.”