Carrot cake takes the biscuit!

The Hame Bakery of Peterhead has taken a top prize in the 2017 Scottish Baker of the Year Awards.

The Queen Street bakery picked up a regional silver award for its carrot cake in the hotly-contested competition.

Their prize was presented by Mich Turner MBE at a glittering ceremony hosted by Scottish Bakers, the association that supports and promotes the interests of Scottish bakers across the country.

Commenting on their win, bakery owner, Patrick Jackson, said: “We are extremely pleased to be reognised as one of Scotland’s best bakers.

“We take our business very seriously and use traditional methods and craftsmen’s skills to deliver quality ever time.

“But we could not have come this far in the competition without the votes of all our customers. Thank you!”

Mich Turner said: “All the prizes I have handed out to bakers have been worthy in every way. I wish all our winners well in the coming year.”