Carols by Candlelight raises £5,000 for Mission

More than 800 people attended Apex Church’s Carols by Candlelight on Sunday, December 18.

Guests were queueing up before both services which were at full capacity to accommodate everyone.

The event featured traditional congregational singing of classic Christmas carols, and singers James Cameron, Sophia Morrison, Deborah Sutherland and Abbie Smith performed Christmas songs.

A festive musical instrumental piece, called “The Road to the Stable” was composed and performed by members of the Apex Church Worship Team.

There was also a creative production which featured never seen before prototype puppets used for the first time under black light which wowed the spectators.

During the service the Christmas story was told by actors on the church’s big screen. Scripts were written by church member David Wilson to bring the Christmas story to life and the story was told from the perspective of Elizabeth, a shepherd, the innkeepers son and a modern-day mother.

At both service’s were at full capacity and reflecting on the success of the carol services, Senior Pastor Neil Cameron sai:, “Carols by Candlelight has been a great success and it was great to see so many people from our community celebrating Christmas together.

“The service featured a mix of a traditional carol service and contemporary expression of the Christmas story. “My thanks go to those who worked so hard to ensure this was the best Carols by Candlelight yet.

“I would also like to thank everyone from our community who came to our services and contributed to our special offering for the Peterhead Fishermen’s Mission."

A special offering was received for the Peterhead Fishermen’s Mission at the Carols by Candlelight raising £5,000 to support the local work at the town’s mission centre.

Local Mission Superintendent Steve Murray told of his gratitude to those who donated to the offering.

“I am extremely thankful for the generosity of the people of Apex and our community. The money raised will be a great support to the ongoing work at our centre.

“Our work with the fishermen, their families and our fishing community relies on the kindness of those within our area.”