Care home's African mission

A Peterhead care home has handed over £1,200 to help children of the Matumaini School of Hope in Tanzania, follwoing a successful fundraiser.

Staff and residents of Allandale House organised a buttery morning at the end of March and raised the tremendous sum for the school.

Home manaer, Sarah Wright, told The Buchanie: “It was a great team effort and we would like to thank Robert Allan for donating all the butteries, Kevin Coutts for the donation of raffles to the cause, all who donated raffles and all who backed, helped and came along on the day.

“I’d also like to thank Betty and Norman from Buchanhaven Heritage Centre for their thoughtfulness and kindness.”

Andrew Buchan, whose mum works at the home, has had a long-standing relationship with the African school through his work with the Salvation Army.

“The home offered to fundraise for the school and their efforts have been fantastic,” he said.

“I have been going over to Africa since 2006 and we have raised £100,000 over five years.

“The school is a residential one for 200 children who have mental or physical disabilities.

“One part of the school has a physio department where they ensure prosthetics are provided and wheelchairs etc. “The money raised wil lgo towards helping that department.”

Andrew will be returning to Tanzania in September for a further three-week trip and prior to that another fundraiser will be held - this time a soup and sweet at the Salvation Army on August 12.”

The school has started a Facebook page for anyone who wishes to find out more.

