Can you help trace Raymond's family?

A South African man is hoping that Buchanie readers can help to locate his father’s family.

Raymond Donaldson wrote to the Buchanie this week asking for help in tracing Gordon Keith, who was born in 1938 in Peterhead.

Gordon’s father was Alexander Keith and he owned a trucking company in the town, which was very successful.

Mr Donaldson said: “My dad was adopted two years later with the surname Donaldson.

“My father’s mother never married him and shortly after he was born emigrated to Canada.

“I would love to find out any information possible about my father’s family.

“We have been living in South Africa for the past 34 years,” he added.

Anyone who can help Mr Donaldson can write to him at PO Box 11775, Marine Parade, 4056.

Alternatively, you can give him a call on +27 824493731 or email raymondd@vodamail.co.za