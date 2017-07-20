Call for volunteers in Peterhead

Can you spare an hour or two a week? Would you like to give something back to your community?

Then Aberdeenshire Council’s Community Learning and Development team have the perfect opportunity for you.

The CLD team in Peterhead are looking for volunteers to help adults to brush up on basic literacy, numeracy and IT skills.

It is looking for enthusiastic, reliable, compassionate individuals who are confident in their own literacy and numeracy skills. You will be supported throughout by members of the Community Learning and Development team.

Learning usually takes place in either in small groups or one-to- one and you will have the opportunity to help adults, who are not confident in their literacy and numeracy skills, gain basic qualifications.

CLD team members will be running an initial training programme for volunteers due to begin after the summer holidays. The programme will run for eight weeks consisting of one two-and-a-half hour session a week.

Training will cover awareness and understanding of how adults can be supported in their learning, barriers to learning the role of tutors for adult learners and where to look for further resources, information and support.

Chair of the Education Committee, Cllr Gillian Owen said, “Many of the adults who require help with literacy or numeracy skills have not had the best experiences in life or in education and helping them to flourish will give them an enormous confidence boost as well as breaking down the stigma associated with poor literacy skills”

“I hope that we reach all the people out there in the community who are able to help. This is such a vital programme and the results are positive both for individuals and society as a whole”

No previous teaching/tutoring experience is required. If you think this is something that you could do then please contact carol.bambrough@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or call 01779 483170 for further information.