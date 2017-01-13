Call for action on A90 verges

Why Stop at Ellon campaigner, Cllr Gillian Owen, has expressed concern over the deteriorating state of the verges on stretches along the A90 to Peterhead.

Cllr Owen, who has been campaigning to get the Ellon to Peterhead stretch of the road made a dual carraigeway, has called on Bear Scotland to take urgent action to repair the roadside.

She said: “I have been emailing Bear Scotland regarding the stae of the verges on the A90 around the Berryslacks turnouff.

“In November I received a response from an officer that said they were currently in the process of putting a design together to rectify the issue.

“I am really concerned because in the winter months with rain and maybe snow, the verges could be hidden and if any vehicle unwittinghly uses that side of the road, who knows what may happen.

“Action is needed, and urgently,” she said.

“Cllr Owen said she followed the matter up in December with more photos showing the continued deterioration of the verges in the hope that action would be taken sooner rather than later.

“This has not been the case,” she said. “The verges as of last weekend are in a frightening state and I have again emailed asking for remedial action. I believe that unless something is done there may be a risk to road users,” she said.

She added: “The A90 continues to be a problem north of Ellon and poor repairs do not help, particularly with the chances some drivers take,

“I myself witnesses some appalling driving on Saturday and a number of drivers were put in jeopardy because of irresponsible risk-taking.

“I continue to hope for a positive response from NESTRANS for the future transport links for this coridor.”

Cllr Owen is calling for the A90 to be dualled from Ellon onwards. She says the area south of Aberdeen to Buchan and Moray is the ‘economic powerhouse’ of Scoptland, yet the infrastructure is not fit for purpose.

And with the Balmedie to Tipperty dualling well underway she is concerned that the Ellon roundabout will become the next bottleneck, having move it six miles up the road.

“It’s so sad that with all the works currently happening it would have been so easy just to keep going,” she said.

“Safety must come first, and with the number of accidents it is time for action.”