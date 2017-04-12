Cafe event raises money for charity

A special Conversation Cafe was held at the Old Mart Resource Centre in Maud last week.

The event was held on Thursday, April 6 in aid of Marie Curie and there was also Easter activitiesincluding an Easter Egg hunt for children, an Easter card workshop and an Easter quiz.

The Conversation Cafe meets every second Thursday at the Resource Centre from 9.30am until 12 noonand aims to promote mental health.

Public health co-ordinator, Calvin Little, said: “Every now and again we hold a fundraiser at the Conversation Cafe for a particular charity and this time we decided to raise money for Marie Curie as it touches a lot of people.

“The Conversation Cafe is run by a committee of local people and there is a fundraising manager who ensures that the money raised is put back into the local community.”

He added: “There has been a really good response today and we are delighted that lots of families have turned out.”

A total of £260 was raised on the day.