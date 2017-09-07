Work progressing well on new AECC

Updated photographs show that work is continuing to progress well on the site of the new £333million AECC.

The latest images, which are also available to view at www.aeccevolves.co.uk, taken on the Bucksburn site show work continuing apace on the exhibition space, conference centre, hotel and subterranean space, as well as work beginning on the Energy Centre that will provide power, heat, and cooling to the new world-class venue.

The new facility is being built by Aberdeen City Council along with partner Henry Boot Developments, with the Robertson Group as the main contractor.

Last month, the 88-metre long, 84 tonne steel beams that span the width of the main arena were lifted into place by two specialised cranes.

Aberdeen City Council Leader Councillor Jenny Laing said: “Work at the site of the £333million new AECC is continuing at a great pace and it shows what a significant development this is for Aberdeen.

“With the delivery of the main beams last month and along with the foundations being laid for the energy centre, I’m delighted to see the progress at the site.

A lot of the steel frame is in place

“We are confident that the scale and quality of the new AECC will ensure it competes with the best national and international venues and it will play an important role in helping to grow our local economy.”

Nick Harris, Scottish Director at Henry Boot Developments said: “It’s amazing to think that in two years’ time, this fantastic new facility for Aberdeen and the north-east should be open.

“Work is continuing to go really well on site and remains on schedule. In particular, the main beams for the new arena that were lifted into place recently really begin to give an idea of the impressive scale of this project."

Derek Shewan, chief operating officer, Robertson Group, said: “Progress pictures and fly-throughs are the best way to show the public how the project is shaping up. This really is a colossal site and the sheer scale of the development is difficult to understand until you actually see it for yourself.

“We remain on schedule and trust that our camera footage does our work justice.”

The new AECC is located near Aberdeen International Airport and is due for completion in 2019. It will anchor existing international events and competing nationally and internationally for new events, as well as by broadening the appeal of the north-east to a global audience.

Over the next 10 years, the new exhibition and conference centre is expected to attract major artists and events to the city, and contribute an additional 4.5 million visitors, £113million of visitor spend and £63m net GVA to the Scottish economy.

It will provide four times the exhibition space available at the current AECC, and increase the maximum capacity to 12,500 in the arena.