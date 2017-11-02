Work begins on Aldi site

Three local politicians have welcomed the long-awaited start to work at the Kirkburn site by Aldi.

Concerns from local residents over the apparent lack of any visible progress in developing the former Kirkburn Mills site in Peterhead prompted local SNP MSP Stewart Stevenson to contact Aldi Stores earlier this year.

ALDI secured planning permission to build a store on the site but, to date, this prominent piece of land on the approach to Peterhead Town Centre remains undeveloped.

With work now underway on the site, it is believed that Aldi aim to have the store open in summer 2018.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson said: “I am very pleased that work has now started on the site. It’s very clear that the local community not only wish to see the site developed, but also actively want to have Aldi in Peterhead so today’s news is extremely welcome.

“I look forward to further progress and the creation of jobs as we approach the summer 2018 target opening date.”

Peterhead North & Rattray SNP councillor Anne Allan said: “I’m grateful to Stewart Stevenson for keeping the pressure on Aldi. With the council having granted planning consent, I think everyone in the town is keen to see progress made and the site developed.”

Meanwhile Peterhead South & Cruden councillor Stephen Smith added: "This is good news indeed and will finally deal with the eyesore that has been left for too long.

“Local residents should be able to see both Aldi contractors and Scottish Power working on the substation, the fencing and hoarding should be going up over the next few weeks along with the arrival of the site cabins. The appointed demolitions company will then set up to begin working on the tenements as soon as all equipment is on site.”