VIDEO: Goodbye Queenie Bridge!

A new Peterhead aerial imaging and videography company has captured the removal of the town’s Queenie Bridge on a time-lapse video.

MPROV (which means ‘the sky’s no limit), started filming the Peterhead Harbour developments during Ocober 2015 and has carried on filming at different stages of the process.

The video shows the time lapse footage of the Queenie Bridge removal over a three-day period and MPROV hopes to share the final footage with the Buchanie when the bridge is refurbished and re-installed along with the progress of the Peterhead port developments.