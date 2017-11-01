Toon firm strengthens senior management team

A leading Peterhead surface preparation and protective coatings company has made two senior appointments strengthening and expanding its management team.

Family-run business, Davidsons Blast Services (DBS), has appointed Alex Devlin as operations manager and Bob Rankine as production manager.

Mr Devlin, a NACE level 3 inspector, has a wealth of experience in the industry carrying out inspections across the UK for a number of high profile companies in the oil and gas sector, latterly running his own inspection company. His career started in the Royal Air Force where he worked as a spray painter for 17 years, based at RAF Kinloss.

NACE Level 2 inspector, Mr Rankine, is well established and respected within the blasting and painting industry and brings 30 years’ experience to his role. He has worked in a number of senior positions in oil and gas companies where he successfully managed blasting and coating operations.

In his role as NACE Level 3 inspector, Mr Devlin will be responsible for all DBS quality inspection services and assisting with business development opportunities and strategic growth of the company. Mr Rankine will ensure the smooth operation of the day to day activities at the coatings facility, assisting with the implementation of new services and overseeing personnel and process development sustaining the company’s unrivalled reputation.

DBS now provide in house NACE Level 3 inspection as part of the company’s standard blasting and painting services at no extra cost to their customers, deliver NORSOK compliant paint systems and offer contract coating inspection services to the industry as a whole, adding another service to its already established portfolio. Having in-house NACE Level 2 and 3 inspectors strengthens DBS’s competitive edge and demonstrates the company’s commitment to excellence.

Bruce Davidson, DBS managing director, said: “Both Alex and Bob have a wealth of industry experience, and their appointment is key to supporting DBS’s continued success.

“Since establishing the firm in 2010, we have worked diligently to build upon our excellent reputation for quality, offering a first class service, and enviable track record for delivering projects on time and within the customer’s budget.

“They will not only play an instrumental role in assisting with the growth of the company, but their experience as NACE inspectors is invaluable as it means they will complete inspections in-house without the need to outsource personnel.

“This allows us to offer clients a complete service as NACE is a globally recognised and very well respected certification, which is paramount when assuring coating integrity and critical to the successful delivery of NORSOK compliant paint systems.

“Ultimately this will save clients’ money and give them piece of mind that the work is being carried out to the highest standard.”