Subsea success for Peterhead-based firm JBS Group

JBS Group in Peterhead are celebrating recent successes for its expanding Subsea division.

The firm started up the division around 20 months ago but admit the timing wasn’t great as the downturn in the oil & gas industry had an impact.

However the staff at JBS Group continued focusing on their subsea excavation tool, “Sea-Axe”, and they are now seeing results.

The firm’s first Sea-Axe project has now been completed and they have a number of other projects set to begin shortly.

The success doesn’t end there as Subsea business development director, Iain Buchan, revealed: “We have had enquiries for the next two or three years from companies all over the world.

“Over the last 35 years myself and Alex Whyte (Subsea divison director) have combined our knowledge and contacts and stuck with the project, and now it has all paid off.”

“Our vortex chamber increases stability allowing us to be more productive over the target area producing deeper and more uniformed trenches.”