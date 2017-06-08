Staff wanted at new Peterhead pub and lodge

The countdown to Peterhead’s new family pub and restaurant has begun with the final touches being put to The Harbour Spring.

The opening of the pub is on track for the end of August and progress with recruitment continues at a pace.

Over the next few weeks the manager, Keith Shearer will be looking to find an additional 15 members of staff from the local area.

The company is still looking to recruit further applicants in all roles from front of house staff to Chef’s, Kitchen Assistants, Kitchen Porter and Cleaners.

Keith said: “It is an exciting time at the pub as we are getting close to opening and I can’t wait to welcome the new team members on board as we are all like one big family here so it’s great we can add to this.”

All new team members will complete a comprehensive training programme, which includes e-learning courses to ensure everyone is well prepared for the pubs opening.

In addition, through the Marston’s Inns and Taverns career path modern apprenticeships / NVQ’s are available.

Visit at www.marstonscareers.co.uk for details.