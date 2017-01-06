Second phase of Retail Plus scheme launched

Following the delivery of the very successful Retail Plus Scheme in 2015, a second phase of the scheme is to be launched as part of the Peterhead Development Partnership Vision and Action Plan, the regeneration plan for the town.

Local businesses which have not taken part in Retail Plus before are invited to an information evening which will take place at the Albert Hotel, 75 Queen Street on Wednesday, January 11, at 5.30pm.

The project is split into two parts. Starting in January, it will run over a number of months. Part one will give each business access to specialist expertise and confidential advice tailored to the needs of their individual needs to help maintain long-term sustainability.

The second part complements the expert advice offered by The Retailer by offering a generous improvement and enhancement scheme, aimed at encouraging and supporting private investment in premises throughout the Town Centre of Peterhead.

Up to £2,000 grant funding will be available from Aberdeenshire Council, to be matched with 50% funding from applicants, to help implement the advice received from The Retailer.

If you have a shop in Peterhead and think this scheme would help your business, you are welcome to attend the information evening.

Gordon Bell from The Retailer and staff from Aberdeenshire Council’s Regeneration Team will be on hand to answer your questions. Refreshments will be provided.

There is no need to book. Just head along and find out more. If you can’t attend, but are interested in the scheme, e-mail peterheadtownteam@aberdeenshire.gov.uk.