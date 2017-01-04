Record year for accountancy firm

A leading North-east accountancy firm has reported a record year in business, increasing its turnover by 20%.

SBP Accountants & Tax Advisers, which has offices in Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Aberdeen and Banff, has reached a record turnover of £2.5million due to a combination of new business and client retention.

The firm, which increased its Aberdeen customer base following a merger with Andrew Philip in 2015, works with a number of high profile North-east based businesses, ranging from sole traders to larger corporate businesses.

Currently housing more than 35 employees and six partners throughout its four branches, with 12 based at its Aberdeen office on Carden Place, the firm recently invested in the city by purchasing larger premises on Queen’s Road, with plans to move later this year.

Managing partner of SBP, John Hannah, said: “2016 has continued to be a busy year for the business across the North-east, and our operations in Aberdeen have continued to grow. Although it has been a tough market, our competitiveness, along with valuing our current client base has enabled SBP to continue its growth.

“The firm has also developed greatly in terms of the methods we use and how we conduct business. Investing in modern technology has meant our processes are more automated, streamlined and efficient. 2017 is looking very promising for us as we are currently investigating ways to enhance our offering and tap into a slightly different market. If all goes well we should have some exciting news to reveal in the coming months.