Progress at new Peterhead pub and lodge site

Work is progressing well on a new family pub restaurant and lodge in Peterhead that is to create over 60 new jobs in the local area.

The ‘Harbour Spring’ pub and lodge is set for completion in October and will be the 15th pub built by Marston’s in Scotland.

The Harbour Spring pub restaurant and lodge is taking shape

The pub will cater for up to 150 diners and will offer a daily Carvery, serving up freshly prepared roasts with delicious seasonal vegetables.

This offer will run alongside the main food menu of pub classics such as Burgers, Beef and Pedigree Ale Pie and Risotto.

Alongside the pub, a 38 bed lodge is also being built; offering comfortable and affordable accommodation for everyone from business travelers to families.

A range of twin, double, family and disability access rooms will be available and will include a hearty delicious breakfast from the Harbour Spring pub after the stay.

Commenting on the development, Avril Lothian, area operations manager for Marston’s Inns and Taverns said: “This will be third site that we have developed with a lodge alongside the pub and it’s great to see construction under-way.

“We’re very excited about the opportunity here and hope that when opened it will build a great reputation locally.

“It wil be offering top quality, value for money pub food and an unrivalled selection of drinks, including cask ales.”

The pub is currently on the hunt for an assistant manager, head chef and second chef, details are available online at www.marstonscareers.co.uk.