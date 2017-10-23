Production begins at offshore wind farm

Hywind Scotland, the first floating wind farm in the world, has started to deliver electricity to the Scottish grid.

Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, officially opened the wind farm on Wednesday.

The 30MW wind farm, operated by Statoil in partnership with Masdar, is located 25 kilometers offshore Peterhead and will power approximately 20,000 households.

“Through their government’s support to develop the Hywind Scotland project, the UK and Scotland are now at the forefront of the development of this exciting new technology,” said Irene Rummelhoff, executive vice-president of the New Energy Solutions business area in Statoil.

In officially opening the wind farm, Ms Sturgeon said: “I am delighted to open Hywind Scotland—the world’s first floating wind farm.

“Hywind will provide clean energy to more than 20,000 homes and will help us meet our ambitious climate change targets.”

“This marks an exciting development for renewable energy in Scotland.

“Our support for floating offshore wind is testament to this government’s commitment to the development of this technology and, coupled with Statoil’s Battery Storage Project, Batwind, puts us at the forefront of this global race and positions Scotland as a world centre for energy innovation,”

The onshore operations and maintenance base for Hywind Scotland is located in Peterhead, while the operations center is located in Great Yarmouth.

Hywind Scotland is adding to Statoil’s strong UK presence, and over the last few years Statoil’s footprint has grown in the UK. In Aberdeen over 1500 are employees in the final phase of commissioning the Mariner oil field, one of the largest upstream UKCS developments in the last ten years, due to come onstream in 2018.